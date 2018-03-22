Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Zuckerberg says sorry to Facebook users

He's been criticised for not saying enough about millions of Facebook users having their data exploited by a political consultancy firm. But Mark Zuckerberg, founder of the social media giant, has launched a PR offensive aimed at limiting any damage done to his company's reputation. In a statement, he admitted a "breach of trust" had occurred, and in an interview with CNN he said he was "really sorry" and promised to take action against "rogue apps".

The UK firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly using the Facebook data on behalf of political clients. It denies any wrongdoing.

So, what can we make of Mr Zuckerberg's statement? BBC North America technology reporter Dave Lee writes that his "words were not an explanation, but a legal and political defence. This company knows it is heading into battle on multiple fronts". Here's what we know so far about what happened. And we ask what can you do to protect your Facebook data?

Westminster Bridge attack victims remembered, one year on

It's a year since the Westminster attack in which five people were killed. The sister of a Romanian tourist who fell into the Thames as a car was driven at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge has said she refuses to dwell on the killer, Khalid Masood. "I'm not interested in it because my sister is dead and no-one and nothing will bring her back," said Magda Toi. Her sister, Andreea Cristea, survived the 20ft (6m) fall but died two weeks later after being seriously injured. Several events will take place today to remember the victims of the Westminster attack and the other attacks in London last year.

EU leaders discuss Brexit transition period

EU leaders (with the exception of Theresa May) are beginning a two-day meeting in Brussels. One of the items on the agenda is the transition period after Brexit - lasting until the end of 2020. European Council President Donald Tusk says leaders are expected to agree to terms reached by negotiators on citizens' rights and trade.

Blueberry muffin sugar warning

It's been claimed by some that blueberries are a "superfood". But this probably doesn't apply if your intake comes in a muffin containing up to eight teaspoons of sugar. That's what Action on Sugar and the Obesity Health Alliance found to be in these cakes, beloved of those in a hurry at breakfast time. The total daily sugar limit for adults is seven teaspoons. The researchers add that blueberry muffins bought at train stations tended to be bigger and contain more sugar than those from supermarkets - food for thought during the commute.

My MS 'body reboot'

By Caroline Wyatt, BBC correspondent

I had spent a week in 2002 filming Siberian tigers in the far east of Russia. We had just flown back through eight time zones to Moscow when I collapsed. A brain scan showed a lesion on the right side of my brain. It wasn't clear exactly what that meant. The neurologist told me that while it might be an early sign of multiple sclerosis, it could equally well be nothing to worry about. "Do come back if you find that you can't walk," he said with a polite smile as he showed me out.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph reports that a European firm could manufacture blue British passports after Brexit. Meanwhile, the Times leads with advertisers threatening to leave Facebook over the unfolding Cambridge Analytica scandal. Elsewhere, the Guardian says cuts to police budgets mean forces are sometimes taking days to respond to 999 calls. And the face of TV presenter Ant McPartlin, who has been charged with drink-driving, features on several front pages.

Daily digest

UK countryside Government failing communities and the environment, report says

Chronic fatigue Trial results "not robust", study says

Austin bomber Deceased suspect named in Texas blasts

Nicolas Sarkozy French ex-president under formal investigation over alleged campaign funding from Gaddafi

Lookahead

12:00 Parliament holds a commemorative event of prayer and reflection to mark the first anniversary of the Westminster terror attack.

12:00 The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee announces its latest interest rate decision.

On this day

1963 In a statement to Parliament, Secretary of State for War John Profumo denies any impropriety with the model Christine Keeler.

