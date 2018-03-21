The families of the 71 people killed in the Grenfell Tower fire will be able to submit a memorial that will be heard at the opening of the inquiry into the blaze.

The bereaved have been told they can pay tribute however they wish and are able to use video and audio recordings.

A two-day hearing is taking place to lay out procedures for the inquiry, which begins on 21 May.

A fire alert cut short the morning session, but there was no evacuation.

An alarm sounded at Holborn Bars in central London at 12:35 GMT saying a fire had been reported and was being investigated, but people were urged to stay where they were.

Richard Millet QC, counsel to the inquiry, said it was agreed that survivors and family members should be able to memorialise their loved ones "calmly and with dignity" ahead of the oral evidence.

"By starting the public hearings of this inquiry in this way, we can ensure that, however technical and scientific the issues may then become, however dry, however legal, we will never lose sight of who our work is for and why we are doing it," he said.

The tower block fire in west London killed 71 people last June.

Wednesday's hearing also heard that 150 venues were considered before it was decided to hold the inquiry at Holborn Bars.

It will be screened at Notting Hill Community Church, close to the Grenfell Tower site, where affected people can watch it together.

Image caption Seventy-one people were killed in the fire last June

Michael Mansfield QC, who is representing 11 firms, asked the inquiry chairman, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, to consider looking at toxicity.

Five people have been treated in hospital for cyanide poisoning in the wake of the fire, he told the hearing.

Others living near the fire were worried they may have been contaminated after touching cladding and insulation that fell from the building, he added.

Concerns over documents

The inquiry is expected to receive more than 400,000 documents over the course of the hearings.

Among those are 415 statements from firefighters who were involved in the search and rescue operation.

There are also 560 audio recordings of 999 calls made on the night - although some are duplicates.

Mr Millett, counsel to the inquiry, said this was an important body of evidence which could show what fire survival guidance was given to residents trapped in the tower.

He acknowledged it would be distressing to hear, but stressed this was "a mass fatality" and evidence could not be "sanitised".

Pete Weatherby QC, representing 50 of the bereaved and survivors, said he was concerned that fewer than 2,000 documents of some 330,000 had been disclosed to them so far.

"It means our clients won't be able to effectively participate," he said.

Amy Clarke, from the Met Police, said the fire had generated 5,000 investigative tasks for the force.

She also told the hearing that access to the Grenfell Tower site was restricted as it remained a crime scene, but some relatives would be allowed to visit.