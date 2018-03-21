Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson was speaking tot he Foreign Affairs committee

The Salisbury spy attack was "a sign" from President Putin that "no one could escape the long arm of Russian revenge", the foreign secretary said.

Boris Johnson told the Foreign Affairs Select Committee that Russia wanted defectors to know what would happen to them if they supported another country.

He also claimed they chose the UK for the attack because it has "called out" Russian abuses "time and again".

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition.

The former military intelligence officer and his daughter were found slumped on a bench and unconscious on 4 March.

Mr Johnson told the committee: "[The attack] was a sign that President Putin or the Russian state wanted to give to potential defectors in their own agencies: 'This is what happens to you if you decide to support a country with a different set of values, such as our own. You can expect to be assassinated'."

He repeated comments from fellow Conservative MP, Ken Clarke, who described the use of the nerve agent Novichok as a "Russian signature on the deed".

"By using a specific type of nerve agent known to be developed in Russia, it was a sign that no former Russian agent was immune and no-one could escape the long arm of Russian revenge," added the foreign secretary.

He also claimed the UK was chosen for the attack because of its "particular set of values".

Mr Johnson said the UK believes "in freedom and in democracy, and in the rule of law, and has time and again called out Russia over its abuses of those values.

"It is Britain that has been most forthright and most obstinate in sticking up for our values and I think that is the reason it was decided to make that gesture in this country."

'Willing to engage'

However, he said the overall aim of improving relations with Russia - as discussed during his trip to Moscow in December 2017 - remained "effectively unchanged".

Mr Johnson said: "No one can say that we haven't been trying. That was the reason for going to Moscow, to show we are willing to engage.

"Things are going to be very difficult politically for a whole time to come, but that doesn't mean all contact must be stopped or engagement stopped."

He claimed the UK had "many admirers among the Russian people" and the UK wanted to "hold out the hand of friendship" to them, as the quarrel was with the Kremlin, not the citizens.