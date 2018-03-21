Image caption The Most Rev Justin Welby gave his evidence to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

The Church of England needs new powers to protect children from abuse, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

The Most Rev Justin Welby told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse the Church's safeguarding powers "probably needed re-looking at".

But he said bishops already have training to help them understand they are not "God's gift to the church".

The three-week hearing is looking into the Diocese of Chichester, where dozens of clergy have been accused of abuse.

The inquiry - set up in 2015 - aims to address institutional failures to protect children in England and Wales and the Church is one of 13 public organisations being scrutinised.

Mr Welby said: "To read the transcripts, to read the evidence, to meet the survivors, is horrifying to a huge degree, because you see this extraordinary and atrocious willingness to turn a blind eye to things going very very seriously wrong and entirely damaging human beings for their whole lifetimes."

Questioned by counsel to the inquiry, Fiona Scolding QC, the archbishop was asked what he could do to stop the "abuse of power that we have seen parading through these doors".

Mr Welby said bishops and other members of the clergy were given training, which was "quite clear" that if a safeguarding issue was not reported it was a disciplinary matter.

"Nobody can say 'it's not my fault it's so absurd, I've heard about a problem but oh well, it was someone else's duty to report it'," Mr Welby said.

"That is not an acceptable human response, let alone a leadership response.

"If you know a child is being abused, not to report it is simply wrong."

Mr Welby said the culture of parish churches needed to change - so that safeguarding failures were as unacceptable as drink-driving.

"We have to get to the culture that if anything is seen as untoward, every regular member of the church, everyone who knows, who is around says 'this isn't right and I'm going to do something about it'," he said.