Image copyright Getty Images

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision involving three vehicles in south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Lower Richmond Road in Mortlake at 15:59 GMT.

The ambulance service and London Fire Brigade also attended and a number of people were treated for minor injuries.

Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

He has been taken to a south London police station for questioning.

A child passenger in one of the cars was taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution, the Met added.

Ant McPartlin co-hosts several ITV shows with Declan Donnelly, including Britain's Got Talent, I'm A Celebrity and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.