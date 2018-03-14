Physicist Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

Image copyright BBC/Richard Ansett

Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, a spokesman for his family has said.

The Briton was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including A Brief History of Time.

In a statement his children said: "He was a great scientist... whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

