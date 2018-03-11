Image caption Zizzi (pictured) and the Mill pub have been closed since Monday

Up to 500 Salisbury pub-goers and diners have been told to wash possessions as a precaution after nerve agent traces were found.

Trace amounts of the substance used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found at the Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant.

Prof Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for England, said the risk of harm was "low".

The advice applies to anyone in either venue after 13:30 on Sunday.

People who were at either venue before closure on Monday are advised to do the following:

Clothes should be washed, ideally in a washing machine

Clothes which cannot be washed, for example if they need dry cleaning, should be double bagged in plastic until further notice

Mobile phones, handbags and other electronic items should be wiped with baby wipes, which should be bagged in plastic and put in the bin

Other items such as jewellery and glasses should be washed with warm water and detergent.

Dame Sally said "some people are concerned" that prolonged exposure over weeks and months could cause health problems but it was "not a subject for panic".

She said the advice was a "belt and braces" measure, adding: "The risk to the general public remains low and I am confident none of these customers or staff will have suffered harm."

Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are both critically ill in hospital after being found slumped on a bench in the city on Sunday.