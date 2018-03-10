Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 250 counter terrorism police are involved in the investigation

More than 200 witnesses have been identified as police investigate the Russian ex-spy poisoning "at speed", the home secretary has said.

Amber Rudd praised the professionalism of the police who are now looking at more than 240 pieces of evidence.

Meanwhile, Det Sergeant Nick Bailey, who fell ill attending Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, released a statement denying he was a "hero".

Mr Bailey remains seriously ill but is awake and engaging with his family.

Ms Rudd said both Col Skripal, 66, and his daughter, 33, who are being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, remain in a "critical but stable condition" after being exposed to a nerve agent.

The pair were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Sunday 4 March.

More than 250 counter terrorism police are now involved in what the home secretary has described as a "major investigation".

Speaking after a meeting of the government's emergency committee, Cobra, Ms Rudd said the government was using enormous resources to try and identify those responsible for the attempted murder.

Russia has denied any involvement. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said the country will respond "robustly" if Moscow is found to have been behind the incident.

