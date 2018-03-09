Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Breakthrough? Trump agrees to talks with Kim

They've verbally sparred from afar over the last year or so, as tensions have risen over the testing of missiles and trade sanctions have been intensified. But it's been announced that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are ready to have face-to-face talks.

Mr Trump has accepted an invitation to a meeting, while Mr Kim has agreed to halt nuclear testing. It's quite a development after so much rancour, which Mr Trump has called "great progress".

But the BBC's Laura Bicker, in Seoul, says it remains to be seen what North Korea wants. And how did this change come about - was it all about sanctions?

US criticised over metal tariffs

While Donald Trump's relations with North Korea appear to be improving, he's coming in for criticism abroad for signing off tariffs of 25% on steel imports to the US, and 10% on aluminium imports. China's called this a "serious attack" on international trade, while France's government has said there will be "only losers" from a potential escalation in protectionism. Some have predicted this could end in an all-out trade war, with senior figures in Mr Trump's Republican Party stating their opposition to the tariffs. But the president says they're important in cutting the US's trade deficit. So, what impact might they have when they come into effect in 15 days' time? And what links Mr Trump to Abraham Lincoln and Ferris Bueller?

Wagamama and TGI Fridays fined over wages

The government says the restaurant chains Wagamama and TGI Fridays are among 43 employers in the hospitality sector who have been fined for failing to pay staff the National Minimum Wage. Wagamama has repaid an average of £50 to 2,630 employees, while TGI Friday's had to repay £25 each to 2,300 staff. Wagamama blamed an "inadvertent misunderstanding" over the rules on funding uniforms. TGI Fridays said its payments related to a shoe allowance.

'I had a hysterectomy because my periods made me suicidal'

By Natasha Lipman, BBC Stories

Before puberty hit, Lucie had been a calm, happy, carefree child. But from the age of 13 she started to suffer from severe depression, anxiety and panic attacks. She also began to self-harm, and experienced extreme mood swings. So at 14, she was pulled out of her mainstream school and sent to live in an adolescent mental health unit. "I had a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, and they mentioned bipolar quite a lot," she recalls. But none of these seemed to fit the cyclical nature of her symptoms. Things changed dramatically when she became pregnant at 16 with her son, Toby.

What the papers say

Coverage of the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia leads many of the newspapers. The Sun and Metro concentrate on the progress of Det Sgt Nick Bailey, who was himself taken ill when he attended the scene. Meanwhile, the Times says Theresa May is expected to name Moscow as the chief suspect in the case. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports on proposals being considered by NHS watchdogs for half the adult population to be put on blood pressure drugs to cut their risk of a heart attack.

Daily digest

'Latte levy' Ministers reject 25p charge on disposable coffee cups

John Bercow Commons Speaker among MPs named in bullying claims

M25 rapist Antoni Imiela dies in prison aged 63

Seven days quiz What's Meghan Markle reportedly done this week?

If you see one thing today

Syria: Explaining seven years of war

If you listen to one thing today

The Highland clearances

If you read one thing today

Imagine being blind and crashing at 70mph

Lookahead

Today The Association of School College Leaders' annual conference gets under way in Birmingham.

10:00 Scottish Labour starts its spring conference, which lasts until Sunday, in Dundee.

11:00 The opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Paralympics takes place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On this day

1967 Svetlana Alliluyeva, the daughter of the former Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, defects to the West by requesting political asylum at the United States Embassy in India.

From elsewhere

Suicides, drug addiction and high school football (New York Times)

Where is the world's loudest city? (Guardian)

The myth of the 'ideal' woman (CNN)

Parking lines on the wall and other ideas (Daily Mail)

