A bomb planted on a London Underground train in September last year was designed to cause "maximum harm and carnage", a court has heard.

Commuters fled in "fear and panic" when the train was engulfed by a "large fireball" at Parsons Green, a jury was told.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, is accused of planting a bomb on the District Line carriage on 15 September, 2017.

He denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

Thirty people were injured in the incident, the Old Bailey was told.

The court heard that Mr Hassan originally told police he was responsible for the bomb.

'Fear and panic'

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, told the jurors that Mr Hassan, an Iraqi asylum seeker, packed a bomb with screwdrivers, knives and nails to cause "maximum carnage" on the rush hour Tube.

The device partially exploded very shortly after the crowded train arrived at Parsons Green Station during rush hour.

Ms Morgan said: "There were approximately 93 people in the carriage when the device detonated.

"The partial explosion created a large fireball. Some in the carriage were caught by the flames and sustained significant burns.

"Many ran in fear and panic. They were fortunate. Had the device fully detonated, it is inevitable that serious injury and significant damage would have been caused within the carriage."

The jury was shown CCTV pictures from inside the train showing a fireball engulfing the carriage as people ducked from the flames.

The court heard that hundreds of people in the station tried to get down a narrow staircase to get out.

But Mr Hassan had got off the carriage at Putney Bridge Station before the bomb went off. He was arrested at the Port of Dover the next day.

Ms Morgan told the jury that when first arrested and questioned by police, Mr Hassan accepted that he was "responsible for the device" and told them there "may be a few milligrams traces" of explosives at his home address.

She said the device was made from the volatile chemical explosive TATP and contained 2.2kg of sockets, screws, bolts, nails, knives and screwdrivers.

Asylum seeker

Jurors were told that Mr Hassan arrived in Britain in the back of a lorry via the Channel Tunnel in October 2015.

He told authorities he was born in June 1999 in Iraq, but had no identity documents.

Mr Hassan claimed asylum, and from 2016 lived with foster parents in Cavendish Road, Sunbury in Surrey.

At the time he allegedly planned his attack his asylum claim was still outstanding, the court heard.

The court heard how Mr Hassan researched the ingredients for TATP explosives and bought sulphuric acid on Amazon.

To avoid suspicion, he allegedly used a friend's address for the delivery of the largest component - hydrogen peroxide.

The court heard Mr Hassan bought metal items from Asda and Aldi supermarkets the day before the bombing.

Device wires

Jurors were told that on the day of the attack he left his home shortly before 7am and took the train from Sunbury to Wimbledon.

In a toilet on the concourse, he set the timer on the device before boarding the District Line, four stops from Parsons Green.

Ms Morgan told jurors: "At any point, should he have wanted to, he could have stopped the timer. He could have pulled the wires out of the device. He could have stopped the detonation.

"The CCTV footage from inside the carriage shows that at no stage did the defendant reach inside the bag to do anything."