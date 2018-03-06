Image copyright PA

Thousands of homes are without water for a third day in parts of the UK after a sudden rise in temperature caused frozen pipes to burst.

Companies have been working through the night to reconnect homes and businesses in London, Kent, Sussex and Wales.

South East Water says about 12,000 of its customers still have no supply.

The industry regulator Ofwat said it understood the recent weather was an issue but added suppliers had "fallen well short" on forward planning.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also criticised the companies after thousands were left without water in London and schools were forced to close on Monday.

MPs have called for a public inquiry into the matter.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mum in South London: "Five kids and no water"

Water companies say a thaw has led to burst water mains and leaks and many have set up bottled water banks.

In Wales, 1,500 properties remain without water, Welsh Water said. The company warned water could be discoloured when supplies are reconnected.

Thames Water, which supplies water to London, says around 5,000 customers are still cut off.

Meanwhile, in Hastings and surrounding areas some 1,200 do not have water.

On Monday, car firm Jaguar Land Rover and chocolate maker Cadbury reduced production at their West Midlands' plants.

The government's water industry regulator Ofwat has released a statement which said a number of water companies had "fallen well short on their forward planning".

Rachel Fletcher, chief executive of Ofwat, said customers had been left "high and dry" because of firms' support and communication.

She said: "Water companies have been warned time and again that they need to be better at planning ahead to deal with these sorts of situations."

Are you facing water supply problems? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: