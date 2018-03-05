Image copyright PA Image caption The inquiry is looking into abuse in the Diocese of Chichester

The Church of England may have focussed too much on forgiving sexual predators, an inquiry has heard.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has begun hearing evidence about how the Anglican Church dealt with complaints over many years.

Fiona Scolding QC said there was evidence children were made to feel responsible for abuse they suffered.

The inquiry was set up in March 2015 to address institutional failures to protect children in England and Wales.

The current phase has begun with an investigation of alleged abuse in the Diocese of Chichester in Sussex.

Ms Scolding said there would be evidence from witnesses about a series of potential failings within the Church.

She said they included a tendency to "make children responsible" for their sexual abuse instead of the adults around them, an inability to spot or even understand so-called "grooming" and an inability to understand that victims would suffer from the aftermath of abuse as adults.

Allegations 'engulfed' diocese

"Some of the abuse you will hear about occurred during the 1950s and 1960s, some of it is much more recent," said Ms Scolding.

"A series of allegations came to light from the late 1990s onwards and then engulfed the diocese in the first decade of the 21st century."

Ms Scolding also said that, until recently, there had been a culture of amateurism where safeguarding training was patchy and bishops with no management experience were running multi-million pound institutions.

The church, she continued, was "grappling" with disagreements over sexuality and the role of women.

She said: "What should be unique about the Church is that when faced with abuse within its own ranks, it should act with urgency, compassion, transparency and professionalism.

Breach of confidentiality

"You will hear evidence that some of those qualities may have been absent in some of the response of the past."

The Archbishop of Canterbury, meanwhile, has been criticised for seemingly breaching confidentiality surrounding his involvement in the probe.

The Most Rev Justin Welby confirmed to a journalist that he intended to give evidence and the date of his appearance.

All core participants in the inquiry have signed confidentiality agreements, committing not to divulge details including witness timetables, evidence topics and hearing arrangements.

Inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay said: "The inquiry takes very seriously any breaches of those undertakings or unauthorised sharing of information regarding forthcoming hearings and investigations."