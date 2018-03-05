Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Oscars: Gary Oldman wins Best Actor prize

He's done it. After years of being a contender, Gary Oldman has finally won the Best Actor award at the Oscars. In his speech, the Brit, who took the prize for playing Winston Churchill in the World War II drama Darkest Hour, thanked his 98-year-old mother, saying: "Put the kettle on - I'm bringing Oscar home."

An equally red-hot favourite, Frances McDormand, took Best Actress for her role on Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In her speech she used the phrase "inclusion rider", prompting journalists around the world to consult Google.

The Shape of Water was named Best Film, while Roger Deakins - nominated for a 14th time - won the Oscar for Best Cinematography, for Bladerunner 2049.

Here's a full list of the winners. And take a look at the most unusual outfit of the night. Plus, what did host Jimmy Kimmel have to say about Harvey Weinstein?

Italy heads for hung parliament

He can't run for office himself (until next year) because of a tax fraud conviction, but Italy's election has been billed as a comeback for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. And it looks like his right-wing coalition will take the most seats in the country's lower house of parliament - but not enough for a majority. Italy can now expect weeks of discussions and deal-making before a government is established. Or might there be a fresh election? Here's a look at who's who in Italian politics and why the result matters for the rest of Europe.

Energy firms face catch-up bills ban

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced it's banning catch-up bills for electricity and gas used more than a year earlier. The reform, due to come in to force for households in May, follows concerns over customers, whose estimated usages were too low, being asked to pay out large sums in one go. Ofgem said the typical back bill was £1,160 and in extreme cases they had exceeded £10,000.

The day Putin cried

By Gabriel Gatehouse, BBC News

I went back and looked at the footage of Anatoly Sobchak's funeral in 2000. Vladimir Putin really is distraught. His eyes are red, he seems to struggle to swallow as he embraces Sobchak's widow, Lyudmila Narusova. Putin is not an actor. Nor is he prone to public displays of emotion. So it's reasonable to assume that he is struggling with some genuine grief. Or is it something else. Guilt?

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times leads on Theresa May protesting to President Trump against his plans for US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But the Financial Times reports that a trade adviser to Mr Trump says there will be no exemptions. Meanwhile, Metro says Mrs May is planning a "revolution" in housing, imposing quotas on councils for building. And the Daily Telegraph praises Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a sub-four-minute mile, as a "great British hero", following his death.

Lookahead

Today US President Donald Trump meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

20:00 Crystal Palace take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

On this day

1993 Disgraced Olympic sprinter Ben Johnson is banned from athletics for life after failing a drugs test for a second time.

