Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Parish starred in the third series of Bafta-winning programme Broadchurch

Actress Sarah Parish has broken a leg while trying to snowboard on a plastic sledge.

The TV star of Broadchurch and Mistresses is spending a second day at the Royal Hampshire Hospital in Winchester following her accident.

Parish, 49, posted a message on Instagram on Saturday alongside footage of her being treated by paramedics.

She told fans she had been given "enough morphine to knock the Navy out but still in pain".

In her message, she added: "Note to self: cheap plastic sledges are for sitting in and gently trundling down primary slopes NOT a substitute for a stand up snowboard."

Image copyright sarahparish23/Instagram Image caption Parish was kept warm with a foil blanket while paramedics treated her

Doctors are due to operate on her on Saturday and place a pin through her shin, Parish said.

The actress joined Broadchurch for its third season last year, playing the role of Cath Atwood - a friend of rape victim Trish.

She has also starred as Dr Katie Roden in Mistresses as well as roles in W1A, Bancroft and film The Holiday.

Her fall comes as the UK has been hit with a week of freezing temperatures, snow and ice, leaving hundreds of people without power and stranding scores of motorists and rail passengers.