Storm Emma: Army called in to rescue drivers stuck in snow
The Army has been called in to help rescue hundreds of drivers stuck in snow, as freezing conditions continue across much of the UK.
Two major incidents have been declared by police in Hampshire and Avon and Somerset, as blizzards brought many roads to a standstill.
Amber and yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind still cover most of the UK.
Many face a fourth day of disruption, as trains and flights are cancelled and thousands of schools are shut.
There are 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK. The final warning is in force until 23:55 GMT on Monday.
National Grid's first "gas deficit warning" for eight years - issued on Thursday - has been withdrawn.
Police forces across the UK have told people to only travel if necessary.
Highways England have said some of the worst problems are near Rochdale on the M62, on the A303 near Ilminster, and the A31 in the New Forest - where the Army have been helping to rescue drivers.
The BBC's Duncan Kennedy, stuck on the A31 overnight, says traffic is starting to move but that it would take some time to clear the backlog.
Many of those caught up in the jam were making their way home from work when conditions became impassable, he said.
On the M62, volunteers from Milnrow, Rochdale, have been taking hot drinks, food and blankets to some of those stuck - including a bottle of warm milk for a five-week-old baby.
At the scene
Robert Hall, BBC News, on the A303
High in the Wiltshire hills, a long line of darkened vehicles snakes down the snow-covered carriageway near the village of Mere.
We, like hundreds of drivers have spent 12 hours in stationary traffic. The A303 is littered with vehicles that could go no further, blocking the plough and gritters trying to reopen the road in blizzard conditions.
One man we spoke to was trying to reach a care home whose heating had failed, others settled down to sleep in their cars.
The so-called Beast from the East met Storm Emma on Thursday.
A seven-year-old girl was killed in Looe, Cornwall, after a car crashed into a house in icy conditions.
In Edinburgh, troops were deployed to transport 200 critical care hospital workers to and from their shifts at two hospitals on Thursday evening.
Some 15 law courts across Scotland have cancelled trials on Friday.
Electricity North West have restored power to thousands of properties in its area, while Western Power Distribution figures showed around 4,000 properties in Wales and south-west England without power on Friday morning.
A highly unusual red weather warning for snow for south-west England and south Wales was lifted at 02:00 GMT, but an amber alert is in force until 08:00.
What is happening with the trains?
Across the UK, more than 20 rail operators are running a reduced service.
National Rail is advising passengers to check their service before travelling. Some train operators are urging people not to travel at all.
- Virgin Trains are not running any services north of Newcastle on Friday, with their route between Carlisle and Scotland - affecting the London to Glasgow and London to Edinburgh routes - closed with no replacement buses running. Passengers on east coast routes are urged not to travel until Saturday
- Arriva Trains Wales has suspended some services all day on Friday. Some routes are are running on a reduced timetable.
- Great Western Railway said it was running an "extremely limited service" and advised against travel
- Heathrow Express services between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport are running less frequently
- East Midlands Trains are unable to run any trains between Nottingham and Skegness
- There are numerous delays and cancellations on the Northern network
- ScotRail will not run any trains in the amber warning area during the Friday morning peak
- No CrossCountry services will run in Scotland on Friday. There will also be no trains running north of Newcastle until 16:00.
How are the airports affected?
More than 4,000 flights have been cancelled across Europe since Tuesday and the disruption is set to continue into Friday.
- Glasgow Airport: The airport says it is working towards reopening on Friday, but there will be delays and cancellations
- Edinburgh Airport: It says it will be open for those airlines that wish to operate. Passengers should check before travelling
- Dublin Airport: All flights have been suspended until Saturday
- Cardiff Airport: Some flights are cancelled
- East Midlands Airport: It has warned passengers of cancellations and delays
- Leeds Bradford: The airport was closed overnight but is hoping to open Friday morning
- Heathrow Airport: The airport advises passengers to check before travelling
- Gatwick Airport: There are delays and cancellations
- City Airport: Multiple cancellations and delays are expected at the airport
What is the forecast?
The Met Office says the cold weather could last into next week and possibly the following week.
Up to 50cm (19 inches) snow is forecast in parts of Dartmoor, Exmoor and uplands parts of south-east Wales accompanied by gales or severe gales in exposed areas.
Gusts of 60-70mph are possible in parts of northern England and Wales.
Up to 10cm (four inches) of snow is forecast in parts of Scotland and northern England, with up to 25cm over the area's hills.
