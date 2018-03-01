A real white wedding and other snow stories

Snow has caused disruption across the UK. Here some of the quirkier stories of people battling against the elements.

A white wedding despite the odds

Image copyright Sarah Thew Image caption A Facebook appeal was made and dozens of helpers, some with diggers, came forward to clear the path

With heavy road disruption and travel chaos, a wedding in snowy conditions could be tough.

Rebecca McKenzie and Daniel Hodgson were due to marry on Thursday at St Cuthbert's church in Benfieldside, Shotley Bridge, County Durham.

However, the road to the church was impassable due to the heavy snow.

A Facebook appeal was made and dozens of helpers, some with diggers, came forward to clear the path.

The baby born on the side of the road in the snow

On Thursday one mother had to give birth to her baby in the back of a car on the A66 in Elton - between Stockton and Darlington - as it snowed outside.

The mother ended up delivering the baby with the help of the father, who had been driving the car.

Paramedic Lee Salmon said: "We didn't actually have to do a huge amount - simple things - kept baby warm, kept mum warm and reassured the parents that they'd done exactly the right thing... It was a good team effort".

The new family have been taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital.

The plane-spotting honeymooners

Image copyright PA Image caption Newlyweds Chris and Vicky Robinson

Chris and Vicky Robinson were excited to celebrate their honeymoon with a balmy luxury holiday in the Maldives, away from their home of Stranraer.

Unfortunately the newlyweds did not arrive in the 30C heat of the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, but instead spent the night in Glasgow Airport.

Mrs Robinson said: "There were tears to start with but there's not much you can do."

The near miss on the bus in Edinburgh

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car has near miss with bus in Edinburgh

In some areas of the UK, roads are like ice rinks. That was the case on a road in the Fairmilehead area of Edinburgh.

A car became stranded on the wrong side of the road, veering into oncoming traffic.

Luckily a bus driver swerved in time to avoid the vehicle.

Jake Humphrey, the new Alan Partridge?

Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Norwich-based TV presenter Jake Humphrey has been compared to fictional sports presenter and local disc jockey Alan Partridge

Due to the heavy snowfall some rural communities have found themselves cut off from basic amenities like shops and GP surgeries.

In some areas of Norfolk you would need a 4x4 to get around. Luckily Norwich-based TV presenter Jake Humphrey has one, and he's here to help.

Taking to Twitter he offered his help to "anyone vulnerable" who may need a visit or "a bit of shopping doing".

But his kind gesture led to ridicule as some compared the selfless act to car-bragging fictional radio DJ Alan Partridge. One comment asked: "My friend Alan can't get his Rover out, he's stuck at the Linton Travel Tavern near you."

The recovery vehicle that caught fire

Image copyright Jordan Schofield Image caption A Highways England car caught fire on the hard shoulder

Drivers on the M62 between Milnrow and Saddleworth were facing treacherous conditions on Thursday morning after some had become trapped on the icy road.

Luckily a Highways England vehicle came to their aid, unfortunately a bad day got worse when the recovery 4x4 caught fire.

Jordan Schofield, who witnessed the incident wrote on Twitter: "The last thing you want to see is the car that's pulling people out... set on fire."

Highways England said no-one was injured.

The postmen that still deliver in shorts

With wind chill making the temperature in parts of the UK feel like -12C, most people would wrap up with long johns and winter warmers before daring to weather the outdoors.

But not for postman Kev Park in Weymouth, Dorset. Amazingly he is not the only on. Twitter users also photographed short-wearing posties battling the snow in Sheffield and Truro.

The Essex boys that built an igloo in Glasgow

Skip Twitter post by @GlasgowCC Our director of Land Services George Gillespie found these visitors from Essex in George Square. We’ve been searching for a witty comment to make this better, but it’s just not possible. pic.twitter.com/fRwj8VIZzO — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) February 28, 2018 Report

It doesn't matter what age you are, everyone loves to build a snowman. But what happens when you're without a scarf and carrot?

Two tourists from Essex decided to take on a more ambitious project, and build an igloo in George Square, Glasgow.

The groom that didn't get to the church on time

Image copyright Mike Enright Image caption Groom Mike Enright, (right) and his best man Ben Yarnell are feeling gloomy after becoming stranded

Husband-to-be Mike Enright was excited to get married on Thursday, but he has found himself stranded in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, after the county was hit by heavy snowfall.

His bride-to-be Gina Metcalf said: "Everyone dreams of a white wedding but not necessarily the one I'm going to get."

After Mike's father, William Enright, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire his family's plight, a local garage got in touch and offered to send a 4x4 to transport the party along with the wedding cake and flowers.

It has yet to arrive.