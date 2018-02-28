Image copyright PG Tips Image caption Tea bags are to be sealed with corn starch

UK tea brand PG Tips is to switch to fully biodegradable, plant-based tea bags, parent company Unilever has announced.

The first run of eco-friendly pyramid teabags go on sale next week, with the transition set to be completed for all tea bag types by the end of the year.

Unilever said the move was based on "cutting edge science and technology".

Waste action group WRAP backed the innovation but urged people to recycle their existing teabags.

PG Tips pyramid bags are currently made mostly with paper, with a small amount of polypropylene used to seal the bag.

The new material is made from corn starch, and is fully biodegradable.

Noel Clarke, vice president of refreshment at Unilever, said: "We are really excited that, starting from now, the PG Tips that you know and love will come from 100% plant-based material from a renewable source that's fully biodegradable."

Plant-based alternatives have already been used in PG Tips ranges throughout Canada, Poland and Indonesia.

Tea is the most consumed beverage after water in the UK, according to the Beverage Standards Association, with 165 million cups of tea drunk every day and 62 billion cups a year.