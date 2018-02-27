Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Some rural communities could become cut off, forecasters say

Heavy snowfall has hit parts of the UK, causing road and rail disruption.

Amber weather warnings of more snow and very low temperatures are in place for Tuesday morning, and police say driving conditions are "treacherous" in places.

The M20 in Kent was blocked by stranded lorries, hundreds of trains are cancelled and some schools are closed.

Kent, Surrey, Suffolk and Sussex are among the worst-hit counties, while Northumberland saw up to 8cm (3in) of snow.

Temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight, with Northern Ireland, south west England and East Anglia logging figures as low as -6C.

Altnaharra in the Highlands recorded -8.5C overnight.

The UK is experiencing what's expected to be the coldest week of the winter, and by Wednesday night, more than 20cm of snow could have accumulated in some parts of eastern England and Northern Ireland.

Scotland is expected to see 5-10cm on Wednesday.

Overnight, rail operators were running empty trains to keep tracks clear of snow.

However, hundreds of trains have already been cancelled as people begin their morning commute.

Lincolnshire Police police said it was dealing with five collisions by 06:30 GMT, and roads were "particularly hazardous".

North Yorkshire Police have described road conditions in some areas as "treacherous", with areas around Harrogate and Craven particularly affected.

The A19 in North Yorkshire was closed after a crash, and some lanes on motorways are blocked due to the snow.

In north-east England, the A1231, near Sunderland, was blocked by an overturned lorry.

Merseyside Police says it has received reports of a crash on the M62 before junction 5.

So far more than 30 schools have been closed across Sussex, Kent and Surrey - more are likely to follow suit.

Photos of snow settling in Kent, where a snow emergency has been declared, have been posted on social media.

Emergency shelters have been opened across the country as councils offer extra accommodation to the homeless during the freezing conditions.

The offer of a hot shower, clean clothes, food and a bed can help save lives, homeless charity St Mungo's said.

