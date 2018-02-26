Image caption Jonathan and Eleanor Udall were on honeymoon when the crash happened

A fifth British tourist has died following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon that also killed her new husband.

Eleanor Udall, nee Milward, 29, was on her honeymoon with Jonathan Udall, when the accident happened on 10 February.

Mr Udall, who was in his 30s and from Brighton, died four days ago.

Mrs Udall's family said it was "with great sadness" that they announced their daughter had died in a Las Vegas hospital as a result of her injuries.

"The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC (University Medical Centre, Las Vegas)," their statement said.

Stuart Hill, 30, and his girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, and brother Jason, 32, from Worthing, West Sussex, died in the crash.

Another Briton, Jennifer Barham, 39, and the pilot Scott Booth, 42, were injured when the aircraft crashed in the remote Quartermaster Canyon.

'Wonderful couple'

A message posted on Monday on a crowdfunding page set up to help Mr and Mrs Udall said: "It deeply saddens me once more to update this page.

"Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolidation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon.

"The continued support to this page is heart-warming during this tragic time.

"May we never forget this wonderful couple."

Mr and Mrs Udall, who both worked at Yorkshire Building Society, were friends with the other Britons in the helicopter.

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Stuart (left) and Jason Hill also died in the crash

The Eurocopter (now Airbus) EC130 helicopter had spun out of control as it came in to land before crashing and catching fire.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board but an initial report indicates possible causes could include a mechanical problem and gusty winds.

The chief of the Hualapai Police, Francis Bradley, had described the terrain as "extremely rugged".

He said the rescue efforts had been hampered by severe weather conditions and gusts of up to 50mph (80 km/h).

Jason and Stuart Hill and Ms Dobson, who had been in the US for Stuart's 30th birthday, died at the scene.

Image copyright Becky Dobson/Facebook Image caption Becky Dobson was on holiday to celebrate her boyfriend's 30th birthday

Jason Hill worked as a corporate lawyer for Shoosmiths in its Milton Keynes office.

Stuart Hill was a salesman at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Brighton, East Sussex, while his girlfriend Ms Dobson, worked as a veterinary receptionist for Vets 4 Pets in Worthing.

Image copyright Teddy Fujimoto Image caption High winds delayed emergency services from getting the injured to hospital

The helicopter company involved - Papillon Airways - calls itself "the world's largest aerial sightseeing company" and says it flies more than 600,000 people a year.

The Grand Canyon, which is more than one mile (1.6km) deep, is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the US.