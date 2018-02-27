Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Freezing air is arriving in the UK from Russia

UK freezes as Siberian winds hit

It's snowing across large parts of the UK, with rail firms predicting disruption and warnings in place on many roads. As the cold air continues to sweep in from Russia, the so-called "beast from the east" will make temperatures seem as low as -15C.

Snow has been falling in southern and eastern England, with Met Office warnings extending into the Midlands, Scotland and Wales today. The sea itself has frozen at the Somerset resort of Weston-super-Mare, for the first time a number of years. Other parts of Europe are suffering unusually wintry weather too.

Take a look at temperatures where you are - and elsewhere.

Syria workers 'offered aid for sex'

The BBC has learned that women in Syria have been sexually exploited by men delivering aid on behalf of the UN and international charities. Aid workers said these men would trade food and lifts for favours. But UN agencies and charities said they had zero tolerance of exploitation and were not aware of any cases of abuse by partner organisations in the region.

School shooting: Police officer defends actions

He's been denigrated by President Trump as a "coward", after being accused of waiting outside a building while students and teachers were shot dead at a Florida school. But Scot Peterson, the armed officer on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the killing took place earlier this month, has defended his actions. His lawyer said Mr Peterson had believed the gunfire was coming from outside the school - and had followed his training by taking cover and prompting a lockdown. The clarification came after Mr Trump claimed he would have run into the building if he had been there, even if he had been unarmed. Here's a look at America's gun culture.

Grand Canyon crash: Fifth Briton dies

A fifth British tourist has died following a helicopter crash in Arizona's Grand Canyon that also killed her new husband. Eleanor Udall, nee Milward, 29, was on her honeymoon with Jonathan Udall, when the accident happened earlier this month. Mrs Udall's family said they were "exceedingly grateful" for the work done by US emergency services, but announced "with great sadness" that she had died as a result of her injuries.

Is it possible to hold elections in lawless Libya?

By Rana Jawad, North Africa correspondent

Most peaceful elections need political maturity, functioning institutions and state security structures that serve the nation and its people. Take one of these elements away and you have a faltering process that might work, could lead to dictatorship, or set the stage for a cycle of military coups. Libya is in the unenviable position of having none of those democratic pillars to start with.

Read the full article

Lookahead

09:30 A full meeting of the cabinet is expected to be briefed on Theresa May's discussions with senior colleagues about Brexit last week.

20:05 Swansea take on Sheffield Wednesday in the replay of their FA Cup fifth round tie. This follows a 0-0 draw earlier this month.

On this day

2011 Colin Firth wins the Best Actor Oscar for his role as George VI in The King's Speech.

