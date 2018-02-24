A Tory MP has agreed to apologise for posting a tweet in which he said Jeremy Corbyn had passed British secrets to a spy from communist Czechoslovakia.

Ben Bradley will also donate an undisclosed sum to a charity supported by the Labour leader and has agreed not to repeat the allegation, Labour said.

He has agreed to say that the tweet he posted "was wholly untrue and false".

Labour had said a Sun story about Mr Corbyn having contact with a Czech spy in the 1980s was "absurd".

A spokesman denied that Mr Corbyn ever acted as a collaborator or agent of the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia.

Mr Bradley had been threatened with legal action over his tweet. He will make a donation to a foodbank and a homeless charity in his constituency, and pay Mr Corbyn's legal fees, Labour said.