Image copyright Getty Images

A UK ticket holder has won nearly £78m after matching all seven numbers in Friday night's Euromillions draw.

The lucky entrant was one of just two that matched all the numbers to claim a half-share of the £156m rollover jackpot - which had been growing for eight weeks and came close to matching the £170m record set in October.

Friday's other jackpot winner was from Spain.

The numbers drawn were 10, 17, 18, 28, 47 while the Lucky Stars were 3 and 7.

The jackpot had been rolling over since 29 December and the two winners will receive £77,798,898.10 each.

The result ends the prospect of a rollover to Tuesday, which was expected to become a record-breaking jackpot.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Friday's winner could become instantly as rich as Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

Colin and Christine Weir hold the record for largest ever Euromillions win by a UK ticket holder after picking up £161m in 2011.

The National Lottery has yet to release any details of the British winner, including whether it was an individual or a syndicate.

If it does turn out to be an individual winner, he or she would instantly find that they are as rich as Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, according to the Sunday Times Rich List figures for 2017.