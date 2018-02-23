Image copyright Reuters

Twenty-two aid organisations have said they are "truly sorry" for the sector's recent failings in the wake of claims of sexual misconduct by workers.

In a letter signed by chief executives, charities including Save the Children UK and Oxfam GB vowed to do more to protect those they were set up to help.

They also promised a series of "urgent and immediate" measures, including more resources for safeguarding.

"There can be no tolerance for the abuse of power," the letter said.