Haiti suspends Oxfam operations

Haiti has suspended Oxfam operations, as it investigates claims of sexual misconduct by charity aid workers in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake.

The country's ministry of planning and external cooperation said Oxfam made a "serious error" by failing to inform Haitian authorities of the allegations.

Aviol Fleurant said a decision on the charity's right to operate in Haiti would be made in about two months.

Oxfam has apologised over allegations that staff exploited victims.