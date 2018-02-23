Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

RBS reports first profit in 10 years

It's been owned mostly by taxpayers since the financial crash, and in that time it's reported nothing but losses. But finally there's some good news for RBS. The bank has made a profit for the first time in a decade. It amounts to £752m for the year and follows a loss of £6.95bn the year before. We'll have the reaction as it comes in.

Florida school shooting: Armed officer 'did not confront killer'

"I am devastated," said Scott Israel, sheriff of Broward County Sheriff, in Florida. "Sick to my stomach. He never went in." He was referring to the apparent inaction of Deputy Scot Peterson during last week's gun attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 people were killed. Mr Israel said he had footage of Mr Peterson on campus, armed and in uniform, waiting for four minutes outside the building where the shooting was happening.

Mr Peterson has resigned but has not yet commented. He was one of up to 20,000 school resource officers - responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools - across the US. The allegations against him come after President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers could be a way of preventing future armed attacks. Here's what some of them have said in response.

Nineteen-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz is accused of carrying out the shooting.

NHS drug errors 'cause appalling harm'

Doctors, pharmacists, hospitals and care homes in England may be making 237 million drug errors a year, a study suggests. Researchers from Manchester, Sheffield and York universities also say that up to a quarter of cases could result in harm to patients - with mistakes possibly being a factor in more than 22,000 deaths. Problems include giving the wrong drugs and the wrong doses, they add. In a speech later, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will promise the NHS will do more to end "appalling levels of harm and death that are totally preventable".

Fourth Briton dies after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A fourth British tourist has died following a helicopter crash in Arizona's Grand Canyon 12 days ago. Jonathan Udall, who was in his 30s and from Brighton, was on his honeymoon when the accident happened. His wife Ellie Milward, 29, was injured when the aircraft crashed in the remote Quartermaster Canyon and remains in a critical condition.

How much screen time is too much?

By Amy Orben, Oxford University

Some negative experiences on social media - like bullying, or becoming worried about how your appearance compares to others' - can and do affect some children and young people. However, this does not mean that technology use in general is harmful and it is difficult to make claims about how it will affect different people. Indeed, some studies suggest that using social media can bring benefits, or have no effect on wellbeing at all.

What the papers say

The resignation of Unicef's deputy director Justin Forsyth after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female staff in his previous job at Save the Children leads the Guardian and Metro. Meanwhile, the Times says a strike by lecturers is causing "chaos" at universities, with some vice-chancellors calling for peace talks with unions. The Daily Mail reports that plastic drinking straws are set to be outlawed. And the Sun reveals that pensioners in a care home in Dorset were given a pole-dancing display after they requested it as an activity. Its headline? "Antiques rude show".

