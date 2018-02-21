NFU elects first female president

Image copyright NFU Image caption Minette Batters has been voted president of the NFU

The National Farmers Union has elected its first female president in the organisation's 110-year history.

Minette Batters, a beef farmer from Wiltshire, takes over from Meurig Raymond, who held the post for four years.

She had just one opponent, Essex farmer Guy Smith, who will become her deputy.

Ms Batters fought her campaign on championing the industry to those outside of the farming community and gaining certainty around Brexit.

The NFU, which represents more than 50,000 farmers and growers in England and Wales, announced the result at its annual meeting in Birmingham.