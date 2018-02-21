UK

John Worboys case: Met Police loses appeal against victims

  • 21 February 2018
Breaking News image

The Met Police has lost an appeal at the Supreme Court against two victims of black cab rapist John Worboys who won compensation for its failings.

The women were raped by Worboys in 2003 and 2007 and said their treatment by police, who failed to believe their reports, caused them mental harm.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the Met's appeal.