The Supreme Court is to rule on whether the Metropolitan Police failed two victims of black cab rapist John Worboys.

The case rests on whether the Met's failure to properly investigate the women's allegations amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment.

They failed to believe the women's reports of assaults in 2003 and 2007.

The women are also separately pursuing a judicial review of the Parole Board's decision to release Worboys.

Worboys was able to continue to attack women until he was convicted in 2009, when he was jailed for life for more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults.

In 2014, a judge ruled that the police had failed the women through negligence and ordered the force to pay them more than £40,000 in damages.

Until then, police could not be found to be negligent for generally failing to identify and apprehend an unknown suspect.

The police appealed, arguing that its duty was fulfilled simply by having practices and procedures to investigate in place.

The case was seen as so important to the law around police negligence that Theresa May, when home secretary, intervened to support Scotland Yard.

A victory for the women in the Supreme Court case would mean police forces could face human rights actions whenever they fail to properly investigate serious violent crime.

The case comes a month after the government announced it would not challenge the Parole Board's decision to release Worboys after he had served less than 10 years in prison.

That original decision had caused a public outcry.