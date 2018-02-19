Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption The Royal Mint's Beatrix Potter range was launched in 2016

Four new 50p coins featuring some of Beatrix Potter's favourite fictional characters are to be released, the Royal Mint has announced.

Peter Rabbit, Mrs Tittlemouse and Flopsy Bunny will feature on the coins, which will enter general circulation for a limited time later this year.

Coloured collectable versions will be available to buy for either £10 or £60.

They will be added to the Beatrix Potter collection, launched in 2016 to commemorate 150 years since her birth.

The new designs will also include a helpful mouse from the story of the Tailor Of Gloucester.

The Peter Rabbit coin will go on sale today on the Royal Mint's website, while the other three designs will go on sale later this year.

The recreations are from hand-painted illustrations from Potter's books.

Image copyright Royal Mint Image caption The coins will include Peter Rabbit, Flopsy Bunny, Mrs Tittlemouse and a helpful mouse from the Tailor of Gloucester

Commemorative coins featuring some of Potter's other favourite creations first went on sale in 2016.

They included a different Peter Rabbit design, as well as Jemima Puddle-Duck, Squirrel Nutkin and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle coins.

Anne Jessopp, acting CEO at the Royal Mint, said the range had "grown in popularity since Peter Rabbit was first introduced onto UK coins in 2016".

"Since then, Peter Rabbit has been joined by a number of furry friends throughout the years.

"This year we are delighted to present another group of Beatrix's characters, giving them a new lease of life on our specially-designed coloured commemorative coins."