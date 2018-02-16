Image copyright Young's Image caption A small number of fish cakes in one batch were found to contain hard plastic

Young's Seafood is recalling its frozen fish cakes after some products contained small pieces of plastic and metal.

The Food Standards Agency said the company's Chip Shop Fish Cakes product is "unsafe to eat".

The recall only applies to packs of six fish cakes sold in Farmfoods and Heron Foods.

Young's, which is based in Grimsby in North East Lincolnshire, apologised to retailers and customers.

It said the packs being recalled were made from a batch where "a small number of fish cakes" were contaminated with small pieces of hard plastic and potentially small pieces of metal.

Announcing the recall on Thursday, the independent food safety watchdog told customers: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

The recall only applies to boxes of fish cakes with a best before date of January or February 2019 and the batch codes: AAL 7209K, AAL 7209L, AAK 7222J and AAL 7222K.

The codes can be found under the best before date on the side of the boxes.

Frozen foods manufacturer Young's began in 1805 as a whitebait business, and credits itself with the invention of scampi in 1946.

The company said: "We take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously."