Three large billboards demanding justice following the Grenfell Tower fire have been driven through London by campaigners.

Group Justice 4 Grenfell hired three vans with adverts which read: "71 dead. And still no arrests? How come?"

The banners were inspired by those featured in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the fire was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Yvette Williams, one of the organisers, said there were fears the tragedy was "ebbing out of public consciousness".

Wednesday marked eight months since last year's 14 June fire at the 24-storey tower block, which killed 71 people.

The three red and black billboards were paraded through London from 07:00 GMT on Thursday, passing by sites including the Houses of Parliament, London Bridge and St Paul's Cathedral.

Ms Williams, 52, who lives in West Kensington and co-founded the Justice 4 Grenfell group, said the campaigners were approached by a creative advertising agency, which had the idea to copy the Oscar-nominated film.

Image copyright Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell Image caption The stunt was organised by group Justice 4 Grenfell

The movie, which stars Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, tells the story of a mother who pays for three billboards to demand answers into her daughter's unsolved murder.

Ms Williams said: "When I watched the film, one of the things that stood out for me was that it's really important to keep an issue around justice in the public eye.

Image copyright Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell Image caption The three red and black billboards were driven around London, including through Westminster

"We felt that it was really powerful. Over the last few weeks we felt what happened is ebbing out of the public consciousness and people are becoming desensitised."

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick has previously said the force would do "whatever it takes" to bring justice to anyone who had committed a criminal offence linked to the fire.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry, chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, was formally opened in September last year.

The second procedural hearing will take place on 21 and 22 March to review its progress.