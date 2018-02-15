Former football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of three further sex offences against boys.

The 64-year-old, who worked with the Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City youth teams in the 1980s, was convicted of 36 charges of indecent and serious sexual assault on Tuesday.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court has now found him guilty of three more indecent assault offences.

The 11 jurors are still deliberating on four further charges.

Bennell, who is now known as Richard Jones, appeared in court via videolink during the five-week trial due to illness.

The 39 charges he has been found guilty of relate to 10 victims.

The judge has told the jurors he will accept a majority verdict on the four charges on which they have not yet reached verdicts. These relate to an 11th complainant.