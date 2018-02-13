Sky and BT win Premier League TV rights
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sky and BT Sport have agreed to pay £4.464bn to broadcast Premier League football games for three seasons from 2019-20.
Five of seven live packages have been awarded, with bidding for the remaining two ongoing.
Interest from "multiple bidders" remains, the Premier League said.
There has been speculation that online giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Twitter or Netflix could have entered the bidding process.