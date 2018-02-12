Image copyright Reuters

George Soros has pledged an extra £100,000 to a campaign to keep Britain in the EU, citing a "smear campaign" over a donation he made days earlier.

The investor gave £400,000 to pro-EU Best for Britain through one of his foundations, it emerged on Thursday.

Following criticism of Mr Soros, a crowdfunding page was set up to raise a further £110,000 for Best for Britain.

Mr Soros, who will now match the first £100,000, told the Guardian he was "happy to take the fight" to critics.

He told the newspaper that there was a smear campaign against him in the right-wing press, used to "prop up their failing case".

He earlier wrote an article in the Mail on Sunday describing "toxic, personal criticism we have seen in recent days", since his donation was first publicised.

More than 2,300 people have donated to the Best for Britain crowdfunding page, which was set up in the wake of criticism against Mr Soros.