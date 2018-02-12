Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Oxfam in government talks over sex worker claims

Oxfam bosses will meet International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt later to discuss allegations the charity's staff used prostitutes in Haiti in 2011. Four people have been sacked since the claims emerged and three have resigned. Oxfam has denied any cover-up and it's announced new measures for the prevention and handling of sexual abuse cases.

But Ms Mordaunt told the BBC the charity had failed in its "moral leadership" and that she was questioning whether government funding - worth £32m in the last financial year - should continue.

Grand Canyon helicopter crash: US police name British tourists killed

US police have named three British tourists killed in a helicopter crash in Arizona's Grand Canyon. They were Becky Dobson, 27, Jason Hill, 32, and Stuart Hill, 30, officers said. Images show flames and thick smoke rising from the boulder-strewn site, but no cause has been given for the crash, in which three other Britons and the pilot were injured.

May and Varadkar in Belfast amid talk of Stormont deal

Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive collapsed more than a year ago in a row over the scandal involving a green energy scheme. This means civil servants have been running things since. But there's speculation that the DUP and Sinn Féin are close to agreeing a deal to enable them to work together again. With this in mind, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar are to visit Belfast later for talks with Stormont parties. Here's a guide to why there's been deadlock so far.

Where might Trump go in a nuclear attack?

By Tara McKelvey, BBC White House reporter

The story of Trump's bomb shelters reflects the ways Americans have tried to grapple with the prospect of nuclear war over the past several decades. For some people, the idea of nuclear war is unimaginable. Others make plans. The preparations for nuclear winter, or the war's aftermath, are often elaborate and surprising. Yet no bunker, however brilliantly it's assembled, will survive a direct hit.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i describes Oxfam's meeting with International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt as a "day of reckoning", while the Guardian adds that the charity's government funding is "in doubt". The Daily Mail's headline is "The Shaming of Oxfam". Meanwhile, Ms Mordaunt's predecessor, Priti Patel, is quoted in Metro as saying sexual exploitation is rife in the aid sector. Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on claims that stock market volatility - like that seen around the world last week - could become more common. And the Daily Express says icy storms hitting Britain could cause power cuts and mobile-signal blockages.

Daily digest

WW2 bomb London City Airport shut after device found nearby in Thames

Royal wedding More details of timings and procession plans revealed

Peter Rabbit Filmmakers apologise over allergy scene

Parental leave Very few fathers choosing to "share the joy", says government

Lookahead

Today Minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin visits the UK's anti-smuggling unit in Ivory Coast.

Today The annual Rio Carnival begins, amid controversy over the Brazilian city's mayor cutting funding for the event.

On this day

1994 Edvard Munch's The Scream - one of the world's best-known paintings - is stolen from a gallery in Oslo, Norway.

