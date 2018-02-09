Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

US government shuts down - again

How long will it last? The US government has shut down for the second time in as many months, after Congress failed to pass a federal spending bill on time. This happened after Senator Rand Paul (a Republican, like President Donald Trump) ended any hope of a quick vote by demanding a debate on his amendment to maintain spending caps.

In January, a similar failure to pass a bill led to a three-day government shutdown. It's not yet clear how Congress will proceed and how public services may be affected on Friday, but we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest developments.

Syria war: Last of British IS 'Beatles' gang captured by Kurds

Two British men believed to be members of an Islamic State group cell nicknamed "the Beatles" have been captured by Syrian Kurdish fighters, US officials say. Alexanda Kotey, 34, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 29, from London, were the last two members of the four-man cell to remain at large. The men, who gained their nickname because of their British accents, beheaded at least 27 Western hostages and tortured many more, the US State Department says.

The alleged ringleader of the group was Mohammed Emwazi - dubbed Jihadi John - who was killed in an air strike in Syria in 2015. The other member, Aine Davis, was convicted of being a senior IS member and jailed in Turkey last year. Here is the story of the IS "Beatles".

More turbulence as stocks fall in US and Asia

It's been a tough few days for stock markets and they show little sign of returning to normality, with Wall Street and Asian markets experiencing further falls. The Dow Jones lost more than 1,000 points for the second time in a week. Share sell-offs have been partly attributed to concerns over interest rate rises, which would push up borrowing costs and could hit companies' profits. We look at how the stock market changes could affect you.

Winter Olympics gets started

It's one of the greatest - and chilliest - shows on Earth. The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is under way. There's already been controversy in the curling, with team figure skating also having started. The opening ceremony begins at 10:00 GMT and it's going to be seriously nippy - but will it be the coldest Games ever? For those preferring to watch, listen and read about events from the warmth and comfort of a sofa, we have our day-by-day-guide to what's going on.

The clues right-wing terrorists give away

By Raffaello Pantucci and Dr Mohammed Elshimi, Royal United Services Institute

Terrorists who act alone are often seen as particularly difficult for the authorities to spot, since they are not obviously connected to a wider group of people that might be under surveillance. If terrorists are planning to use weapons that are everyday items, such as knives or vehicles, it becomes even harder for the authorities to set up "trip wires" - the checks that might catch them before they act. However, it is not the case that these "lone actors" should be seen as entirely detached: there are often behaviours, or actions, that might act as a warning about their intentions.

What the papers say

The i and Metro lead with the capture of the Islamic State group cell dubbed "the Beatles" by Syrian Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror says the NHS is "in crisis", after figures showed a record number of patients in England had to wait on trolleys for more than 12 hours last month. And the Sun reports on a three-year-old boy being stopped by police over his use of a remote-controlled car on a private road used by joggers.

Daily digest

Fertility hope First human eggs grown in laboratory

Robert Trigg Police "missed chances" to catch double killer

100 Women "I want to end the stigma of painful sex"

In bloom Winning pictures from the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2018 competition revealed

Seven days quiz What went viral from the Superbowl?

Lookahead

11:30 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier gives an update on this week's Brexit talks.

19:30 Joy Neville becomes the first woman to referee a top-flight men's rugby union match in the UK, when she takes charge of Ulster v Southern Kings in the Guinness Pro14.

On this day

1979 Nottingham Forest clinch Britain's first £1m football transfer deal by signing England forward Trevor Francis.

