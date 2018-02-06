Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

US stock fall prompts global sell-off

The world's stock markets look set for a jittery day after the US's Dow Jones suffered its worst losses in more than six years on Monday, dragging shares in other countries down. The Dow has recently reached record highs, following signs of improvement in the US economy, but concerns of higher interest rates caused a sell-off and a fall of 1,175 points - or 4.6%.

The UK's FTSE 100 index was down 108 points - 1.46% - on Monday, and Asian stocks have fallen. Here's an explanation of why. Analysts say investors should prepare for more volatile markets in the months ahead.

The Dow's closing level on Monday means it has shed about a third of its gains since Donald Trump became US president last year. But the White House said "long-term fundamentals" in the economy remained "exceptionally strong". So, why the Dow slump? Have a look at our 90-second explainer.

Get rid of 'hard Brexiteers', ex-minister urges May

The strong words exchanged between Conservative MPs over Brexit continue, with pro-European former minister Anna Soubry calling for 35 "hard ideological Brexiteers" to be removed from the party. She urged Theresa May and her colleagues to "get a spine" and said the prime minister's "red lines" to leave the EU single market and customs union were wrong. Ms Soubry told BBC Two's Newsnight that she was "not prepared to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson".

But the pro-Brexit former Chancellor Lord Lamont dismissed the comments as "ridiculous", saying: "I don't want to be rude about Anna Soubry, but she does tend sometimes to go over the top. I think she is doing that here." Meanwhile, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at the state of Brexit negotiations.

PM praises suffragettes on centenary of women gaining the vote

It's 100 years today since the Representation of the People Act was passed, giving women over the age of 30 (and "of property") the vote. Theresa May will give a speech in Manchester later, praising the suffragettes who fought for many years for this to happen. She will warn, however, that online abuse, intimidation and "coarsening" debate are threatening democracy today. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said women still face unequal pay and are under-represented in Parliament. The BBC's Reality Check looks at how general elections might have turned out if women didn't have the vote.

Suffrage: The journey towards 50:50

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

Certainly most voters have got many more things to worry about than gender equality in politics. Remember, it took years and years for the campaigns of the suffragettes to cut through. But if we want our politics to represent all of us fairly, consider this: if you are reading this with female eyes then I guess, like me, you're no stranger to being the only woman in the room. It's not necessarily bad, or good. Sometimes it doesn't occur to you at all. But sometimes it is glaringly obvious.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads on calls for suffragettes imprisoned during the struggle for women's votes to be pardoned. Meanwhile, Metro reports on an angry reaction from UK MPs to Donald Trump's description of the NHS as "broke and not working", the Daily Mirror using the headline "You're sick, Mr President". And the Daily Express warns that the UK's "big freeze" will get worse.

Lookahead

18:30 Entrepreneur Elon Musk's Space X has a three-hour window in which it will attempt to launch its new giant rocket, the Falcon Heavy.

20:00 The British Asian Trust celebrates its 10th anniversary with an event at Buckingham Palace, at which the Prince of Wales will speak.

On this day

2005 Tony Blair marks his 2,838th day in power, making him Labour's longest-serving prime minister.

