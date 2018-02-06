Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC Weather team guides viewers through the new service

BBC viewers have hailed the "return of Scotland" after the redesigned weather forecasting service was unveiled.

Flat maps are back, replacing the tilted version - which some had felt made the north of the UK look "squeezed".

"Scotland doesn't look tiny any more," wrote one Twitter user. "Welcome back!"

The new service, provided by MeteoGroup, also features 14-day forecasts and thousands of new locations across TV, mobile and online.

Sarah Keith-Lucas presented the first new forecast on BBC One and said it was designed to have a different "look and feel" to the old style.

Much of the reaction online focused on Scotland:

Skip Twitter post by @JamesMelville At last! The new BBC weather map shows the British Isles from directly above and scaled to the correct proportions, instead of the previously distorted curvature of the earth map that made the south disproportionately large and the north ridiculously small. pic.twitter.com/FySjKfUK4a — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @JohnLamont BBC weather maps are now flat. Arghhhhh finally Scots can stretch their legs and arms having been squeezed to a fraction the size of the English & Welsh for 13 years. Look how gloriously beautiful Scotland looks on that map. London looks just a little bit further away now. — John lamont (@JohnLamont) February 6, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @lenathehyena It's like you've taken the lid of Scotland and let it grow to its full extent. That wasn't so hard was it? — Lorn Dey (@lenathehyena) February 6, 2018 Report

The BBC has switched its forecast provider from the Met Office to MeteoGroup and has introduced a number of new features.

The land has gone green - previously it had a brownish tinge - and the weather maps are described as high-resolution and more realistic, with additional details including roads and urban areas.

A new "feels like" temperature as well as a "chance of rain" percentage can now be displayed on mobile and online to help users more accurately prepare for outdoor conditions.

However, while the latest technology has improved forecasting for many, others still prefer the lo-fi days of magnetic icons.

Skip Twitter post by @StephenEvans80 @Kate_Kinsella I'm not keen on the new BBC weather graphics. They look too 'flash harry' for my tastes - Ian McCaskill would have a bloody fit. Bring back the old magnetic stickers if you still have any in the weather cupboard. Ta love, Michael (fishey) Fish Xx. #bbcweather pic.twitter.com/SxW9R25mt6 — stephen evans (@StephenEvans80) February 6, 2018 Report

The new forecasts offer improved accessibility for users with colour-blindness and feature predictions about where best to see the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights.

It is also possible to customise both TV and online forecasts, zooming in on particular areas to provide a more detailed forecast.

But despite the huge increase in the number of searchable locations online, some viewers were annoyed their home towns and cities were not shown on the main TV forecast map.

In response to the reaction on social media, a BBC Weather spokesman said: "We are pleased that viewers like the new design and with the overwhelming positive response we've received.

"The new look also makes the most of new higher resolution data, and all our presenters around the UK are enjoying sharing that with their viewers."

BBC head of weather, Liz Howell, said: "I am delighted to be able to bring [our audience] a refreshed look, new data and additional functionality."

The BBC will still work with the Met Office for severe weather warnings and continue to broadcast key messages from them.

It will also work with the UK's flood response agencies - the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, Natural Resources Wales, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and the Environment Agency in England - to improve warnings.

BBC Weather through time

Weather forecasts have formed part of the BBC's output for almost a century - the first radio weather bulletin was broadcast on 14 November 1922 while daily bulletins began on 26 March 1923.

The world's first televised weather chart was transmitted on 11 November 1936, but on-screen presenters were not added to TV packages until January 1954. The first female presenter was Barbara Edwards, who appeared on UK screens between 1974 and 1978.

The BBC also produced a TV programme called The Weather Show, which is now defunct, while online forecasts and the BBC Weather app have been introduced in recent years.

Ms Howell continued: "The story doesn't end on the day we launch - we have plans for exciting innovation on all platforms which we hope will help BBC Weather stay world leading for many years to come."

Peter Ruchatz, chief product and marketing officer for MeteoGroup, added: "The new service will provide BBC viewers with accurate forecasting and new state-of-the-art graphics.

"MeteoGroup and the BBC have been relentlessly pursuing excellence together, and we look forward to seeing the benefits of this service for BBC viewers."