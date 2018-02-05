Grant settles hacking claim against Mirror

Actor Hugh Grant has settled a phone-hacking damages claim against Mirror Group Newspapers at the High Court.

The Press Association says it is understood the star will be paid a six-figure sum, which he will donate to the campaign group Hacked Off.

Grant. 57, appeared at the court in London to hear his lawyer give details of the hacking settlement.

In 2012 the actor accepted a "substantial sum" in damages from the now-defunct News of the World.