Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi suggested women want 'low-crunch' crisps that fit in their purses

The CEO of PepsiCo has said the company is developing a range of crisps specifically for women.

In an interview with Freakonomics Radio, Indra Nooyi stated the company was "getting ready to launch" a line of crisps to serve female snacking habits.

Ms Nooyi highlighted the importance of fitting the snack into a purse and reducing how loudly the crisps crunch when eaten.

Many women on social media have mocked the idea of 'lady-friendly' crisps.

From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight.... — Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018

OMG thank you @PepsiCo! I spent 26 years not being able to enjoy a snack because they're so manly and big, but now I'll be able to eat them with my tiny fragile hands!



Feminism has finally achieved something! https://t.co/jh4aF4PY2g — Lara Mendonça (@laramendonca_) February 5, 2018

Detailing the snacking behaviour of the different sexes, Ms Nooyi claimed that women "don't lick their fingers" and "don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth".

Some women shared their snacking habits, including food writer Jack Monroe as she explained how she carries her snacks.

I found 7 m&ms in my handbag yesterday rolling around loose in there. That's how *I* carry my snacks — jack monroe |🍴📚 (@BootstrapCook) February 4, 2018

apparently an executive at pepsico says women don't like to eat doritos or other crunchy/messy snacks and excuse me?? I've never met a woman like that, including myself — Alayna 🦋 (@fluttergirly) February 4, 2018

This is not the first time a company has come under fire for selling feminine versions of products.

Campaigners have protested against the so-called 'pink tax', where retailers charge women more than men for similar products.

One social media user suggested women write to PepsiCo using a packet of 'for her' pens.

The BBC has contacted PepsiCo for further comment.

By George Pierpoint, UGC and Social News