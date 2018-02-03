Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein, pictured in 2013, was one of Hollywood's most powerful men

UK police investigating Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein are looking at allegations of sexual assault against two more women, it has emerged.

The alleged offences took place in the Republic of Ireland in 1991, Westminster in 2011 and abroad in 2010, the Metropolitan Police said.

The allegations, reported to police in October and November, bring the number of women making accusations up to nine.

Mr Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

On 31 October a woman told UK police that she had been assaulted by Mr Weinstein in the Republic of Ireland.

This allegation has been passed on to Garda Síochána - the Irish police force.

On 13 November a ninth alleged victim told police she had been attacked in Westminster in 2011 and a location outside the UK in 2010.

Scotland Yard says the allegation will be passed to the relevant force.

'Deep regret'

This comes on the same day that actress Uma Thurman alleged that Mr Weinstein assaulted her in a London hotel room after the success of the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction.

In a New York Times article, she says Weinstein pushed her down and "tried to expose himself" before she managed to "wriggle away".

"He did all kinds of unpleasant things," she says.

"But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard."

A spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein - who is in rehab - said: "Mr Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologised and deeply regrets.

"However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details."