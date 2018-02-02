Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Princess Eugenie says she and her fiance couldn't be happier

Princess Eugenie will marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on Friday, 12 October, her father, the Duke of York, has announced.

The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The princess met the former manager of Mayfair club Mahiki while skiing, and they dated for seven years.

Last month, the 27-year-old described the proposal from Mr Brooksbank as a "perfect moment" and said she was "over the moon".

It will be the second royal wedding at St George's Chapel this year - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry there in May.

On the announcement of their engagement last month, the princess said: "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love.

"We have the same passions and drive for life."

Mr Brooksbank said it was "love at first sight".

"I love Eugenie so much and we are just so happy and over the moon for what is to come," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The rare padparadscha sapphire reminds of me of Eugenie, says Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is eighth in line to the throne.

She will keep her royal title when she marries Mr Brooksbank and will have the option to take his surname.

The princess works in the arts as a director at gallery Hauser and Wirth.