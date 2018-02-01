Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Barry Bennell was formerly a Crewe Alexandra coach

Former football coach Barry Bennell, who is facing 48 sex charges involving 11 boys, will not offer any evidence in his defence, jurors have been told.

His barrister, Eleanor Laws QC, told the jury she would call no evidence and no witnesses on his behalf.

She also told the judge at Liverpool Crown Court she had warned her client that the jury may draw such inferences as they saw proper from this.

Mr Bennell, 64, denies sexually abusing the boys between 1979 and 1991.

The case will resume on Monday.