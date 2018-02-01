Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Norway on Thursday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have landed in Norway for the second leg of their Nordic tour.

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit were at the snow covered airbase outside Oslo to greet the British royal couple.

Staff had cleared the runway for the private chartered plane but a blanket of snow covered the surrounding area.

The duke will meet entrepreneurs and world chess champion Magnus Carlsen during the visit.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were met by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

William and Kate have flown in from neighbouring Sweden, where they spent two days in Stockholm.

The couple are due to meet innovative Norwegian start-ups, such as reMarkable, Play Magnus, No Isolation and Motitech, which all work towards tackling issues such as the environment, mental health and well-being in original and engaging ways.

The duke will also meet Norway's chess grandmaster Carlsen and take part in an interactive game of Kahoot.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met King Harald V and Queen Sonja in Oslo

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The royal couple took a tour of the Oslo's Royal Palace gardens and met members of the public

Kate, who is six months pregnant with the couple's third child, kept warm in a Catherine Walker coat and Seraphine dress as they were greeted by their hosts on Thursday morning.

They were then driven to central Oslo to the Royal Palace for an audience with King Harald V and Queen Sonja before taking a tour of the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park and spoke to members of the public.

The duke and duchess's Norwegian visit comes exactly 34 years after Princess Diana's solo trip to the country in 1984, when she also met Harald and Sonja.