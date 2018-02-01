Image copyright Getty Images

It might be "chucking it down" in Leeds and Newcastle, but it is "bucketing" in the Black Country.

That is according to research for the Met Office, as it considers introducing regional terms to weather forecasts.

A survey of 2,000 people in January found a variety of slang words were used to describe UK weather.

The Met Office said regions tended to interpret the same information differently and using regional slang could help people's understanding.

Now it is appealing to the public to help them identify the words used to describe weather in their area and it has launched a #3wordweather on Twitter so words can be submitted.

Derrick Ryall, head of the public weather service at the Met Office, said: "We're always looking to improve the way weather forecasts are communicated, to make them as useful as possible and increase their understanding.

"Ultimately we hope to use the insights from our research to tap into local dialects and vocabulary to make it easier for people across the UK to understand the forecast and make informed decisions based on it".

'Language diversity'

Researchers found that more than half of people in the Black Country reported that they use "bucketing" to describe heavy rain, but in Leeds and Newcastle, most would use "chucking it down".

Those in Birmingham and Bristol use "tipping it down" and Londoners say "caning it".

A fifth of people in Southampton claim to break into song when it rains heavily, performing renditions of "it's raining, pouring, the old man is snoring".

But "pouring" was found to be the most popular term to describe heavy rain nationally.

Popular terms for heavy rain

Pouring (down)

Chucking (it)

Lashing (down)

Tipping (it down)

Bucketing (down)

Raining cats and dogs

The heavens have opened

Properly (raining)

(It's raining) Torrents

Source: Met Office

Mr Ryall said: "The range of slang for rain alone demonstrates the breadth and diversity of the English language and the varying terminology used across different parts of the UK."

A range of weather words have been suggested on social media.

The survey also found two-fifths of people living in London described temperatures of 15C (59F) as cold, but three-quarters of those in East Anglia, Wales and the South West considered that warm.

What local weather terms do you use? What expressions do people use where you live? Share your stories by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: