Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet well-wishers in Stockholm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun the second day of their Swedish tour meeting academics to hear how Sweden deals with mental health issues.

William and Kate, who is pregnant with their third child, visited researchers at the Karolinska Institute in snowy Stockholm.

In the evening, the royals will meet Swedish stars from the big screen, the arts, sport and TV at a reception.

The couple, who are on a four-day trip, will travel to Norway on Thursday.

Their hosts in Sweden are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who will accompany them to a department store to open an interactive exhibition of UK design, fashion and brands that operate in Sweden.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are accompanying the duke and duchess on their trip

They have also joined them at a secondary school to meet children who have taken part in a mental health programme to raise youth awareness.

The initiative, aimed at 14 to 16-year-olds, teaches them about key issues through discussion and role-playing, and now operates internationally including in the UK.

Mental health issues are a central theme in the royal couple's campaign work.

In 2016, the duke and duchess, together with Prince Harry, set up a project called Heads Together to try to end the stigmatising of people trying to cope.

On Tuesday, the couple learned about the game of bandy hockey before lunch at the country's royal palace hosted by the king, Carl XVI Gustaf.