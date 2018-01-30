Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New OED addition hangry means bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger

Mansplaining, ransomware and hangry are among over 1,000 words that have been added to the latest Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

Also included are acronyms used on the online parenting forum Mumsnet such as TTC - which means trying to conceive.

OED senior editor Fi Mooring said the words chosen will resonate "even with people who are not parents".

The dictionary consults experts to determine what should be added to its 829,000 words.

It will next be updated in April 2018.

What's new?

TTC - trying to conceive

BFN/ BFP - big fat negative/ big fat positive (related to the results of a pregnancy test)

CIO - cry it out

Hangry - bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger

Hazzled - to dry in open air

Mansplaining is defined as "needlessly, overbearingly, or condescendingly, especially to a woman, in a manner thought to reveal a patronising or chauvinistic attitude".

Researchers date early usage of that term to an internet exchange between a man and a woman in 2008.

The OED defines the term snowflake as a description of someone who is "overly sensitive or as feeling entitled to special treatment or consideration".

Ransomware is another new addition - less than a year since the NHS was one of a number of global institutions targeted by the WannaCry cyber attack that was carried out with the use of malicious software.