Cost of British passport to increase

The cost of a child's passport is increasing by 27% for applications made by post.

From April, it will go up from £46 to £58.50 for anyone under the age of 16.

For adults who make postal applications a passport will cost £85, up from £72.50 - a 17% rise.

The cost of online applications is also increasing, but by significantly less. They will go up by £3 to £49 and £75.50 for children and adults, respectively.

All the rises, for a standard passport service, are greater than the current 3% rate of inflation.

While the changes are subject to parliamentary approval, the increases mean a family of four - two adults and two children - who apply by post will need to spend £287.

Prices for adult passports on the fast-track service will rise from £103 to £142, and from £128 to £177 under the premium service.

The Home Office said: "These reforms are part of plans by the Home Office to invest £100m on border security and infrastructure next year."

It aims to "create a self-sustainable immigration and borders system".

Postal vs online costs

The Home Office justified the higher postal charges, saying they reflected the "increased costs of processing postal applications compared to online applications".

It said the reforms would shift the financial burden of providing passports on to users of the service instead of taxpayers - "millions of whom do not currently hold passports".

It added that the proposals are unrelated to the re-introduction of blue passports, which will not create an extra cost.