Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Simon Thomas said his wife Gemma died 'surrounded by family and friends'

Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas has said he is weak with grief and unsure how he will ever return to his career.

Since his wife Gemma died suddenly last year aged 40, Thomas said the message from others had been to "be strong".

But writing in a blog post, the former Blue Peter presenter said he is broken, fearful, vulnerable and tear-filled and "if by admitting this it helps one person, then it's worth it".

The post has been praised for its "astonishing honesty" and courage.

Gemma died last November just three days after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Thomas has since shared his struggles with grief and supporting their eight-year-old son Ethan.

In his latest post, written in the early hours of Monday morning in the "tenth week of severe sleep deprivation", Thomas reflects on the words of author and pastor, Pete Greig.

"Don't be strong. Be weak. Unclench your fists. Dare to be vulnerable. Honest weakness takes courage," Greig wrote.

This - Thomas wrote - is what grief feels like.

'What strong looks like'

"All I can do at the moment is unclench those fists, stop trying to be strong and just say to people this is me," he said.

"This is what vulnerability looks like, and right now I can't be any other way, and as I've now discovered, this is what being strong actually looks like."

Greig called Thomas' words "astonishingly honest" and said they will help others.

Many more praised his bravery and shared their own experiences online.

Skip Twitter post by @TheEarlofEssex Your blog has hit the nail on the head and the most realistic to strike me since I lost my love 4 weeks ago - same symptoms lack of sleep, crying and same worries, people saying be strong but can’t be - excellent blog — Simon Rees (@TheEarlofEssex) January 29, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @nhcarter In a society where men so often feel unable to publicly display or talk about emotions your openness about your situation and grief is incredibly rare and bittersweet as I’m sure some of your deepest typifies are helping others in similar situations...(1/2) — naomi (nem) (@nhcarter) January 29, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @TeddyBlizard Amazing piece. Simple and honest. It’s ok to be who you want to be, who you are and what you feel. Great message in a time of unimaginable pain — Teddy B (@TeddyBlizard) January 29, 2018 Report

Thomas said admitting to weakness and vulnerability isn't something people do well - "particularly for a bloke" - but added that he can't be any other way.

"I'm really struggling," he said.

He said recurring fears included wondering if he could "ever sit in front of a TV camera again with the same confidence" and ever getting used to life "without the woman I loved beyond words".

About 3,100 people a year in the UK are diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia - a type of blood cancer.

What support is available?