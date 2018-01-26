Judge calls CPS to court over case collapse

Image copyright Getty Creative

A judge has ordered the Crown Prosecution Service to explain itself in a case that collapsed because social media evidence was not disclosed.

The trial of three people held on trafficking and prostitution charges was stopped after the material cast doubt on the complainant's story.

Judge Perrins said the failure to disclose material earlier "would appear to be as a result of incompetence".

The CPS said it was "concerned" by the outcome and would review the case.

The trial of Adrian Iordan, Anisoara Lautaru, Petruta-Cristina Bosoanca was stopped after the complainant in the case had been cross-examined.

The defendants were charged with people trafficking under the Modern Slavery Act and controlling prostitution charges under the Sexual Offences Act.

'Shocking'

They were accused of conspiring to traffic a young woman to the UK from Romania for the purpose of prostitution.

One defendant, Ms Bosoanca, gave birth during her 13 months in custody.

In a ruling at London's Wood Green Crown Court, Judge Perrins said: "It would also appear as though the court has been significantly misled as to the prosecution's state of readiness as well as the strength of the evidence at previous bail hearings as well as applications to extend the custody time limits.

"The fact that one defendant has had to give birth in custody and her baby is currently in prison with her makes this all the more shocking."

He demanded the CPS attend court on Wednesday to explain its failures in the case.

The BBC understands that relevant social media material was known to the police from January 2017 but wasn't disclosed until December 2017.

A CPS spokesman said: "We are concerned by the outcome of the case and the comments of the judge today.

"It is clear there have been failings in this case, and it is being reviewed by senior CPS lawyers as a matter of urgency."